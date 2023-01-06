Thane shocker! Brutally stabbed dead body of woman found lying on roadside in Kasara

Thane: The body of an unidentified woman was found near Kasara village in Thane district of Maharashtra. Police said on Friday that the woman appears to have been brutally murdered and that her age seems to be between 20 and 25 years.
A passer-by informed the police after seeing the body lying on the roadside in Worlipada area, an official said. Several marks of attack with a sharp weapon has been found on the body. Further investigation is on in the matter.
(more details awaited)
