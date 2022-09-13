Thane: Shiv-Sena MP Rajan Vichare demands action against TMC officials responsible for tragedy in Kolbad

Rajan Vichare |

Thane: Shiv-Sena Member of Parliament (MP) from Thane, Rajan Vichare, on Monday, September 13 wrote a letter to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma and demanded strict action against the officials responsible for the tragedy in Kolbad on September 9 where a 55-year-old woman lost her life.

On the day of Ganesh visarjan, Rajshree Walawalkar died after a tree fell on the Ganeshotsav mandap at Kolbad in Thane district. Prateek (32), Kavinsi Perera (40), Suhasini Kolugunde (56) and Datta Javale (50) were seriously injured in the accident.

Members of the society near the Ganesh mandap, where the incident took place, alleged that the accident happened because the tree authority department of the Thane civic body did not take action despite several requests to cut the branches of the uprooted peepal tree.

Rajan Vichare said, "In order to avoid human casualties from peepal tree at Kolbad the demand was made to the civic body tree department to cut the branches or uproot it. The first letter was sent to the authority on May 24, 2021 and till July 7, 2022 four letters were issued. There is a allegation that the peepal tree fell on mandap due to the negligence of TMC's tree authority officials and that led to a woman losing her life."

Vichare through, a letter to TMC chief Dr Sharma and Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar demanded Rs 30 lakh from the government for the family of the deceased.