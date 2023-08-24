Thane Shiv Sena Chief Advocates Fee Reversal for Public Toilet Cleaning in TMC Jurisdiction

public toilets | Unsplash

Thane: Amidst the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) recent decision to impose a fee of Rs 100 per family per month for the cleaning of public toilets within the Thane municipal jurisdiction, Thane District Shiv Sena Chief Naresh Mhaske, on behalf of Shiv Sena, met with TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Thursday, urging the cancellation of the fee requirement. The decision of imposing the fee was outlined in the tender notice and subsequently published.

Mhaske highlighted that the fee was financially burdensome for the economically disadvantaged individuals and families residing in the slums.

He stated, "TMC Chief Bangar responded positively to this request and decided to revoke the fee condition in the tender intended for the daily cleaning of public toilets."

