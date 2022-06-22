e-Paper Get App

Thane: Sex worker attacked in Bhiwandi; case registered against 4 people

The accused allegedly pulled the woman by her hair, dragged her out of her house and beat her up, the victim said in the complaint.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Sex worker attacked in Bhiwandi; case registered against 4 people | Unsplash

Four persons allegedly attacked a 23-year-old woman working as a commercial sex worker over a monetary dispute here in Maharashtra, police on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Bhiwandi town of Thane district on Sunday and based on a complaint filed by the victim, the police registered a case against a couple and two other persons on Tuesday, an official from Bhiwandi police station said.

The accused allegedly pulled the woman by her hair, dragged her out of her house and beat her up, the victim said in the complaint.

The accused also allegedly manhandled another sex worker, who came to rescue her, the official said.

Following the victim's complaint, the police registered a case against the four accused under relevant provisions, he said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Amid political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray tests COVID-19 positive
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiThane: Sex worker attacked in Bhiwandi; case registered against 4 people

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Police asked to assist minor rape survivor seeking to terminate pregnancy

Delhi Police asked to assist minor rape survivor seeking to terminate pregnancy

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Latest Updates - CM Uddhav Thackeray tests Covid positive, Shiv Sena...

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Latest Updates - CM Uddhav Thackeray tests Covid positive, Shiv Sena...

Watch Video: Virat Kohli gives Team India players a passionate talk ahead of warm-up match against...

Watch Video: Virat Kohli gives Team India players a passionate talk ahead of warm-up match against...

Watch video: Karnataka JD(S) leader slaps college principal

Watch video: Karnataka JD(S) leader slaps college principal

Former RCB cricketer Chris Gayle and Vijay Mallya meet up, Twitterati take a cheeky dig

Former RCB cricketer Chris Gayle and Vijay Mallya meet up, Twitterati take a cheeky dig