 Thane: Sex racket busted in Uttan; 2 held
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) on Friday busted a prostitution racket that was operating from a well-known holiday home in Uttan.

Acting on a tip-off, the team sent a decoy customer to Hotel Maxwell cum Holiday Home located in the Chawli village on the Uttan-Gorai Road.

During the action, manager Vijay Saav and waiter Kublal Mahto were caught red-handed while accepting money for flesh trade. A woman was rescued and sent to the welfare home. An offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act has been registered at the Uttan coastal police station against the arrested duo and five others, including the establishment owner Maxwell Marshal Dsouza.

