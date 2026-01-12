Thane Sessions Court Acquits 50-Year-Old Man In 2011 Minor Rape Case Citing Absence Of Victim Testimony And Lack Of Evidence

Thane Sessions Court acquits an accused in a POCSO case after observing that the prosecution failed to prove charges beyond reasonable doubt | File Photo

Thane, Jan 12: A Thane Sessions Court has acquitted a 50-year-old man who was facing charges of rape and criminal intimidation of a minor, observing that the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. The decision was primarily driven by the absence of the victim’s testimony and a lack of corroborative evidence.

Case details

The accused, Sultan Mohammad Rafiq Varis, was booked in 2012 for offences punishable under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The charges were related to an incident allegedly committed on September 2, 2011, and the case was registered as a Special POCSO Case.

Victim remained untraceable

In its judgment, the court noted that despite the trial being pending since 2016 and repeated opportunities being granted to the prosecution, the victim, who was also the first informant, remained untraceable and did not appear before the court to depose. Consequently, the material evidence necessary to substantiate the allegations in the FIR could not be brought on record.

Prosecution’s allegations

As per the prosecution’s case, the victim was previously studying in a hostel but was removed due to financial constraints. Her mother then employed her at the home of the accused, who claimed his wife and daughter were in Dubai and about to return to India. The prosecution alleged that the accused took undue advantage of the victim and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

During the investigation, the police found a Nikahnama involving the victim and the accused, though the victim’s family was not available to explain the document.

Defence version

The accused, however, claimed in his defence that the victim had committed theft at his house and eloped, subsequently levelling false charges of rape against him.

Evidence found insufficient

The prosecution examined only two witnesses: the headmistress of the victim’s school and the investigating officer. While school records were produced to establish the victim’s age, the court held that in the absence of the victim's testimony regarding the alleged incident, such evidence lost its significance.

The investigating officer deposed about the course of the investigation, the seizure of clothing and the collection of documents, including a Nikah certificate and photographs indicating a marriage between the accused and the victim.

The court further observed that the delay in lodging the FIR was not explained and that the Chemical Analyzer (C.A.) reports placed on record were negative. The court held that there was absolutely no evidence on record against the accused to show that he committed a sexual offence or criminal intimidation.

Citing these circumstances, the court concluded that the prosecution had clearly failed to establish the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

