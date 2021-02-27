Thane: Senior citizen dies after being hit by a speeding biker

A 85-year-old pedestrian who stepped out for a walk, died after he was hit by a speeding vehicle in Thane. The police investigation is underway.

"Bhimji Kanji Patel, 85, the victim was a resident of the Chandiwala complex, in Thane. The incident took place in the morning hours on Friday, near Cadbury junction, in Thane," said a police official from Thane.

"The accident took place when Patel was out for a walk, crossing the path, when a biker plying in high speed from Cadbury junction towards Nitin company collided with Patel. This led to serious head injuries, causing his death," added official.

The case has been registered against the accused Shubham Khade, 22, who has been booked under sections, 304 (A), 279 of Indian Penal code and 184 of Motor vehicles act, at Naupada police station in Thane. Further investigation is on.