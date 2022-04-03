Thane: Self-styled godman booked for duping family of Rs 3.06 lakh by performing bogus acts

The police have registered a criminal offence against a self-proclaimed Godman for allegedly duping a Kalyan based family to the tune of lakhs of rupees by performing black-magic acts, on the pretext of curing the mental disability ailment of one of the family members.

According to the Bazarpeth police in Kalyan, the complainant in the case is the 29-year-old housewife, who stays with her husband and in-laws at Kalyan.

As per the victim, her husband's elder brother had been suffering from mental disability for the past 15 years and had been receiving medical treatment for the same.

Since there was no sign of improvement in the patient, one of the neighbours of the victim suggested one baba Aseef Hingora to her, who performs religious acts to cure ailments. The victim then consulted with her family and agreed to get her brother-in-law treated by Hingora, police said.

"In January 2021, Hingori visited the victim's residence and convinced the family that he would treat the patient and would also return all the expenditure that would occur during the treatment, once the patient is completely cured. The family trusted Hingora and on his instructions, ended up paying a total of Rs 3.06 lakh to Hingora," said a police officer.

"Hingora had reportedly performed some religious acts and till September last year onwards, when the victim and her family saw no sign of improvement in her brother-in-law's condition, they confronted Hingora, who demanded more money. When the victim showed the inability to pay further, Hingora stopped receiving her phone calls," the police officer added.

The victim recently approached the police and got a complaint lodged in the matter. A case under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act has been registered against the Hingora.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 06:40 PM IST