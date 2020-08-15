Thane sees maximum number of tree falls in August - Check out previous years data

Thane: The city saw maximum number of tree falls in the month of August as compared to previous years. While the number of tree falls in June-July were slightly lower, which could be because the late arrival of monsoon, informed an official from TMC.

However, the environmentalists and citizen activists highlight the lack of maintenance of existing and newly planted trees in the city.

According to the citizen activists, with the increase in the number of tree fall every year, the city has witnessed many old and rare species of trees getting uprooted in various corners of Thane.