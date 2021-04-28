Thane sees 3,242 new COVID-19 cases, 65 fatalities

Thane district in Maharashtra has recorded 3,242 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count to 4,56,931, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of 65 more patients, the death toll in the district rose to 7,401, the official said, adding that the mortality rate in the district is 1.62 per cent.

Details of the recovered and under-treatment patients were not shared by the district administration on Wednesday.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 81,071 while the death toll is 1,509, he added.