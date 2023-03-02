Thane: Security guard prevents woman from committing suicide

e-Paper Get App
Her husband had burnt all of her educational documents

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Representative Photo/ Pixabay

Thane: The security guard of Ambernath Municipal Corporation (AMC) has prevented a 40-year-old woman from jumping off the second floor of the civic body’s new building in Ambernath, police said on Thursday.

The woman had come to the municipal office to get a job but since no official listened to her she tried to end her life.

A police officer from Ambernath police station said, “The woman was in financial distress as her husband was not supporting her and refusing to take care of the two children. Her husband had burnt all her educational documents due to which she was not getting the job. The woman had also worked in a hospital as a nurse earlier.”

The police officer added, “The woman came to the municipal office in search of a job but was frustrated as none of the officials responded to her queries. She went to the second floor of the AMC’s new administrative building and initially threw down her slippers and purse. The alert security guard rushed upstairs and caught the woman before she could jump.”

