Thane: Security guard arrested for helping two minors steal and sell high-price bicycles in Kalyan

Khadakpada police arrested the security guard and recovered around 14 bicycles worth more than Rs 1,27,000 from him | Photo: File

A security guard of a residential society has been arrested in a theft case. The security guard along with two minor boys, both 14 years of age, was involved in stealing high-priced bicycles and selling them.

The two boys are from the Khadakpada area of ​​Kalyan (West). Upon receiving the information, the Khadakpada police arrested the security guard and recovered around 14 bicycles worth more than Rs 1,27,000 from him.

"Recently, most of the residents in the Khadakpada area of Kalyan use bicycles for morning walks, intra-city travel and school children and college students use it for going to school and college. The bicycles are expensive. Some even buy bicycles from foreign countries to practice for the race. The number of thefts of such expensive bicycles had increased within Khadakpada police station limits," Khadakpada police officials said.

The police officials added, "A case of bicycle theft in a residential complex was caught on CCTV. The footage showed two boys stealing bicycles. Police are alarmed by the increasing number of bicycle thefts in the area."

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sachin Gunjal ordered senior police Inspector Sarjerao Patil of Khadakpada Police Station to trace the accused children with the help of CCTV footage.

Giving information, the officials said that a special investigation team of police inspectors Sharad Jhine, Nitin Andhale and Anil Gaikwad was formed by them to investigate the matter.

The police kept surveillance on children coming on bicycles in school and college areas.

Sarjerao Patil, senior police inspector, Khadakpada Police station said, "The police team patrolling near Sandeep hotel at Birla College area saw a minor boy riding a bicycle. The police stopped him and checked the CCTV footage. At that time, it was clear that the boy in the film was stealing the bicycle. The police detained and interrogated him. He informed the police team that he was selling the pricey bicycles with the help of his minor accomplice and the security guard."

Patil, further added, "We have arrested the security guard and seized 14 bicycles worth Rs 1,27,000 from him. The two 14-year-old boys are from a middle-class family and their parents work in a private company. Both are students of 9 and 10th standard respectively from school in Sahad area of Kalyan. They were involved in stealing the pricey vehicles for money and also to buy clothes and watch movies. We are investigating how many other places these three have stolen bicycles. Also, as both the children are minors, we have not arrested them. They will be presented in Bhiwandi court and they will be dealt with as per Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015."