Thane: Second phase of 'Mission Har Ghar Dastak' to start on 1st July | FPJ

Thane: The second phase of "Mission Har Ghar Dastak" will start in Thane rural from July 1 informed the Thane zilla parishad chief executive officer Dr.Bhausaheb Dangade on Thursday, June 16. He said that the main focus will be to vaccinate the beneficiaries in the age group of 12 to 17.

A meeting of the District Action Force on corona vaccination was held in the committee hall of the district collectorate. During the meeting, Dr Dangade reviewed the vaccination in the Thane district. The district health officer Dr.Gangadhar Parge, district immunization officer Anjali Chaudhary, taluka and municipal health officer were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Anjali Chaudhary said, "The main focus of the "Mission Har Ghar Dastak-2" will be on vaccinating the beneficiaries in the age group of 12 to 17. Attempts will be made to speed up vaccination sessions after the commencement of the school and efforts will be made to provide supplemental doses (precautionary dose) to front line workers and citizens above 60 years of age."

According to the report of the health department, "At present, there are 1021 government and private vaccination centres for corona vaccination in Thane district. Also by the end of June 13 around 70 lakh 30 thousand and 950 that is 85 percent have taken the first dose while 62 lakh 46 thousand that is 75 percent have taken the second dose in Thane district. 1 lakh 41 thousand that is 44 percent in the age group of 12-14 years have been vaccinated with the first dose while 75 thousand 270 that is 53 percent have taken the second dose."

District health officer Thane district Dr Gangadhar Parge said, "Vaccination needs to be accelerated in rural areas of Thane district. We have instructed the taluka health officer to conduct a maximum number of immunization sessions in the schools under their jurisdiction to vaccinate 100 percent of the students. Also if any person interferes with the officials during the vaccination or spreads any misconception about vaccination then a case should be filed against him."