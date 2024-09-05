Thane: School Clerk Caught Taking ₹800 Bribe For Duplicate Leaving Certificate, Principal Detained

Principal, clerk face action for bribery | Representative Image

Thane: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught a school clerk red-handed, while taking Rs 800 bribe in lieu of issuing a duplicate leaving certificate. The principal, Tabbsum Momin, 52, has been detained for settling the deal at Rs 800.

Momin Iqbal, 33, works as a contractual clerk at the Bhiwandi-based aided Urdu school. He sought Rs 1,000 from the complainant to get the work done, said the ACB.

Subsequently, the student approached Momin, who told him to pay the money, but later slashed the amount after negotiation, the agency added.