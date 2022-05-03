Thane: RTE admission last date extended till May 10

The deadline for school admissions Under the Right to Education Act (RTE), has been extended till May 10, 2022, in the Thane district.

Dr. Bhausaheb Karekar, Zilla Parishad primary education officer said, "25 percent seats are reserved for the children in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The date for admission has been extended till May 10 so I appeal to all the parents that they ensure their children's admission within the prescribed time."

For admission of selected children, the parents should go to the verification center of the concerned taluka municipal corporation with the print of the allotment letter and necessary documents and get their admission confirmed by the verification committee. After that, the admission receipt and documents are to be submitted to the school.

This year, around 10,429 children from the Thane district were selected for RTE admission. Out of which 6,363 children have been admitted so far.

However, the Zilla Parishad Primary Education Department has appealed to the parents of the remaining children to ensure the admission of their child by following the procedure given by the government.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 09:30 PM IST