Thane: Road accident causes huge traffic snarl on Thane-Panvel route

An accident of heavy vehicles at the Mumbra bypass led to a huge traffic jam on the Thane-Panvel route. The traffic congestion irked commuters as it continued for around 2-3 hours leading to long queue of vehicles on the Ghodbunder route, in Thane.

"The accident was reported during early morning hours, near the Mumbra bypass road. The long distance vehicles plying on Thane-Panvel route was stuck in the traffic for hours," said a traffic official from Thane.

The incident led to anger amongst commuters stuck in the long queue of traffic jam. Due to the accident, the congestion of vehicles moving towards Panvel from Thane was noticed. This also affected the traffic moving from Nashik to Mumbai and Ghodbunder to Thane route.

"Due to lack of immediate action to clear the vehicles from the accident spot added more traffic woes, on Mumbra bypass road connecting Thane-Panvel route," said Dinesh Singh, a motorist from Kalwa.

The traffic congestion was noticed since 8:30 am, which slowly resumed post 10 am, after the commuters highlighted this issue on Twitter.