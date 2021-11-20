e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Accept farmers demand on MSP, movement won't end without it: Varun Gandhi to PM Indore adjudged India's cleanest city for 5th time in a row by Union government takingIndia reports 10,302 new cases, 11,787 recoveries & 267 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 03:59 PM IST

Thane: Rickshaw driver killed in Kalyan; search on for accused

PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

Advertisement

A 53-year-old rickshaw driver was killed in Kalyan in Thane district in the early hours of Saturday by some unidentified person/s with a sharp weapon, a police official said.

He was identified as Umbarli resident Abhiman Bhandari, the Khadakpada police station official said.

"He was attacked and killed at around 4:30am. Teams have been formed to nab the culprits," he added.

ALSO READ

Pune: Night club waiter commits suicide after alleged harassment; abetment case registered Pune: Night club waiter commits suicide after alleged harassment; abetment case registered

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 03:59 PM IST
Advertisement