Thane: Retired government employee loses Rs 26 lakh in insurance fraud

The complainant was purportedly suggested by a bank employee to invest in this "lucrative" private insurance scheme where after investing Rs 5 lakh for five years, she would get a return of Rs 38 lakh after 10 years.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Retired government employee loses Rs 26 lakh in insurance fraud | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: A retired government employee from the district allegedly lost over Rs 26 lakhs after being lured to invest in an insurance scheme promising high returns, police said.

The 58-year-old woman, on September 27, filed a complaint with Vithalwadi police against two persons for cheating; the police booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant retired from her job in 2020 and went to a nationalised bank to invest in a fixed deposit. A bank employee purportedly told her about a "lucrative" private insurance scheme where after investing Rs 5 lakh for five years, she would get a return of Rs 38 lakh after 10 years, a police official said quoting the complaint.

Read Also
Mumbai: ED books husband-wife held in Rs 170 cr insurance fraud case; probing money laundering...
article-image

She made payments for two years until she spotted the clause of receiving Rs 38 lakh was missing from scheme document and wished to discontinue.

She contacted the insurance company where an official introduced her to a person who claimed to be from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA).

The aleged IRDA authority and the other accused, under pretext of helping her get the money back, defrauded her of number of payments between October 2021 and February amounting to Rs 26,66, 137.

When she did not get the money, she checked with the IRDA and was informed that no such person worked with them.

The woman then filed a police complaint, based on which a case was registered against the two accused, the police said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

