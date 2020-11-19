Thane: Residents to face 12 hours water cut again this Friday

Thane: Thane city to again carry the 12 hours water cut on Friday. As per the official, the shut down of water supply carried for the repair will be implemented in selective areas of the city.

"The water cut has been scheduled on Friday from 8 am to 8 pm, for the maintainance purpose of MIDC water treatment plant Barvi Dam, near Jambhul. Hence, the areas like Kalwa, Diva, Mumbra, Wagke Estate, Koslhet, Balkum, Nehru Nagar, Kisan Nagar, Vartak Nagar and Nalpada and few more nearby areas in Thane city will see the 12 hours water cut," said an official from TMC, water department.

Following the maintenance work of the water treatment plant, for next two-three days the water will be supplied in low pressure after the water cut, in above mentioned areas, informed official.

However, this the third time the Thane citizens have to face long hours water cut in last one month.

On October 12, the MDEDCL power cut in Thane has badly affected the water supply in major areas of Thane. While, on November 6, 24 hours water cut was announced in maximum part of Thane for the maintenance purpose of water supply stations.