Thane: Residents of Shanti Upvan building at Lodha Heaven allege not given chance to remove valuable items before demolition

Cracks in Dombivali's Lodha Heaven: At least dozen buildings have collapsed in recent past | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The 250 evacuated residents of the F wing of the Shanti Upvan building at Lodha Heaven complex in Dombivali are not happy with the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials “attitude” toward the demolition of the building as they allegedly did not give a chance to remove the valuables from their respective homes. The KDMC initiated the demolition of the Shanti Upvan building on Friday, March 10.

On Friday the KDMC with a manpower of 20 people and 16 police personnel initiated the demolition of the F wing using a jaw crusher. The team has so far managed to demolish parts of the upper floors up to the fifth floor.

The 250 families of the Shanti Upvan building in Dombivli from Sunday, March 5 were hoping to get their belongings back from their flats, after the F wing of the building developed major cracks on Saturday late at night. While the residents of other wings got the chance to collect their belongings, the residents of F wing were left with no other option but to wait as most of the homes in the wing could not be accessed as their doors had jammed due to the structural imbalance of the building.

"Give us just one chance to get back our valuables"

Bhavesh Bhanushali, one of the residents of Shanti Upvan said, "We asked several times with the civic body officials to give us just one chance to get back our valuables but they did not allow us to enter the building citing security reasons. Now on Friday the civic body suddenly started demolishing the building and they haven't told us anything about our belongings. Many important documents have been stuck inside."

The residents of Shanti Upvan who are already angry after cracks developed in the building last Saturday had a tiff with the demolition team several times on Friday. The residents demanded that the demolition be stopped and residents are allowed to take their belongings.

"There is no clear communication from the KDMC officials"

One of the residents of the building said, " I am not at all understanding what is happening at the 'F' wing. I purchased the flat by spending all my earnings in the year 2011. I spent 11 lakhs on the flat. KDMC should have done an audit of the building before demolishing it and the reason we are opposing it. Also, I have heard that the assurance has been given by the builder in the meeting with MP Shrikant Shinde that the residents will be given new flats but I don't know when it will happen. There is no clear communication from the KDMC officials too whether we will get back our valuables or not."

The residents complained that the KDMC has failed miserably in dealing with the situation and winning their trust. They also alleged that the builder did not come to the spot after the incident even a single day.

Speaking with the FPJ correspondent Bharat Pawar, the KDMC assistant commissioner said, "Even though residents are complaining that we are not cooperating with them, the fact is that we are carrying out the demolition for the resident's safety. The residents are not cooperating so we have to carry out further demolition forcefully. We were stopped constantly for carrying out our work. As of now whatever recovery of stuff could be done was done. We will surely return the stuff after the demolition work and when the clearing of debris will start. We will return the valuables to the respective residents. We need total cooperation from the residents."