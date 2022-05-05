Thane residents demand exhibition of various government schemes every year from Konkan Division Information Office

The Exhibition on various government schemes by the Konkan Division Information Office, Thane organised at Town Hall in Thane from May 1 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, concluded on May 5. It has been appreciated by the citizens of Thane and surrounding areas. The citizens have demanded that the exhibition should now be held every year by Konkan Division Information Office.

The exhibition over a period of five days showcased various public works done by the state government during the difficult period of the coronavirus pandemic over the last two years. The exhibition was well received by the citizens of the city and the surrounding area.

In the feedback register kept during the exhibition the Guardian Minister of Thane district Eknath Shinde, MP, MLA, Principal Secretary of Information and Public Relations Department, District Collector and the general public expressed their views on the exhibition.

The exhibition concluded in the presence of the deputy director of the Konkan Division Information Office Ganesh Mule. During the conclusion in a small program held at the town hall, Dr Mule lauded the officers and staff who worked hard to make the exhibition a success.

State urban development minister and Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde also lauded the initiative and said that it has helped in providing information about various public schemes initiated by the Mahavikas Aghadi government for the common man in the last two years.

Director General of Information and Public Relations and Principal Secretary Deepak Kapoor also visited the exhibition on Tuesday. He expressed his satisfaction with the beautiful, rich cultural heritage like the town hall for the exhibition.

Citizens have expressed their views during the visit to the exhibition that such exhibitions should be held every year.

