Thane records less air and noise pollution this Diwali

Thane: Citizens in Thane have a good response to 'crackers-free' Diwali this year, as the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recorded less percentage in both air and pollution compared to that of the last two years.

Before the arrival of the Diwali festival this year, the TMC had appealed to the citizens to celebrate a 'crackers-free' Diwali, amid the raging coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. Following the same, the people has given good response to the TMC's appeal, as this year both air and noise pollution has recorded less than last two years, during Diwali festival.

"This year, before Diwali, on November 7, the TMC has checked both air and noise pollution. As far as air quality is concerned, 126 microgram per cubic metre of dust particles was recorded; 34 microgram per cubic metre of Nitrogen Oxide and 24 microgram per cubic metre of Sulphur-di-oxide was recorded. While, the noise level of 69 decibels was recorded," said a TMC official from pollution control department.

On the day of Diwali, the pollution level in both the air and noise pollution recorded slight increase.

"On November 14; 133 microgram per cubic metre of dust particles was recorded; 37 microgram per cubic metre of Nitrogen Oxide and 29 microgram per cubic metre of Sulphur-di-oxide was recorded. While, the noise level of 72 decibels was recorded, this highlighted the less use of crackers this Diwali affected decline in both pollution levels," added official.

According to the TMC in 2018 and 2019, the dust particles in the air was declined by 44 percent; while, the noise pollution level was declined by 21 to 29 percent this year during Diwali festival.

"On the day of Lakshmi poojan, the sound level in Thane was recorded between 61 to 72 decibels, between 6 pm to 10 pm, which is less compare to last two years during Diwali eve," informed TMC official.