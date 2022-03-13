Thane records 26 new COVID-19 cases; no fatility

Thane: Thane has reported 26 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,600, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were recorded on Saturday, he said.

The death toll remain unchanged at 11,878 as there was no fresh fatality, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,441, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said. \

ALSO READ India achieves over 150 crore COVID19 vaccinations, says Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:31 AM IST