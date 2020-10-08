Thane records 1,857 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,85,799

Thane: Thane district in Maharashtra has added 1,857 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,85,799, an official said on Thursday.

The district also reported 43 deaths due to the viral infection on Wednesday, raising its toll to 4,687, he said. On Wednesday, Thane city reported 414 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Kalyan-389, Navi Mumbai-356 and Mira Bhayander-223. The remaining cases were detected in other parts of the district, the official said.