Thane: Real estate agent, associate attack 70-year-old woman in Ulhasnagar

A real estate agent was arrested in Ulhasnagar in Thane district for allegedly attacking a 70-year-old woman with a sharp weapon, police said on Saturday.

An official said the woman has been admitted in a hospital with severe injuries and her condition was stated to be critical.

"The cause of the attack seems to be a property dispute. The real estate agent has been arrested and one more person is wanted in the case. The incident took place on Friday evening," he added.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 09:31 AM IST