Thane: Raj Thackeray, 2 other MNS leaders booked under Arms Act for flashing sword at an event

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday was booked under Arms Act in connection for flaunting and displaying a sword openly at an event in Thane.

A case registered was against the MNS chief at Naupada Police Station in Thane. Avinash Jadhav and Ravindra More were also booked.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday warned against state wide protests if the MahaVikas Aghadi government fails to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. He repeatedly threatened of playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside mosques if his demands weren't met.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Department on Wednesday said that a case will be registered against MNS chief Raj Thackeray under Arms Act in connection for flaunting and displaying a sword openly at an event in Thane.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:32 PM IST