Thane railway station foot overbridge to remain closed for 10 days starting Tuesday; check details

A staircase of the old foot over bridge at platform number 9/10 of Thane railway station towards CSMT Mumbai-end will be closed for 10 days as heavy repairs will be carried out from Match 28 night.
A central Railway official said that four other staircases will be available for passengers for changing platforms or going outside the station. The workers and necessary material for the same is ready.
Thane station is considered one of the busiest railway stations in the city having daily footfalls of more than five lakh passengers.
Read Also
Mumbai: Central Railway's local train services from Kasara to Thane, CSMT restored after temporary...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)