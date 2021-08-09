Mumbai

Updated on

Thane: Provide govt scheme benefits to tribal widow: Thane collector

By Agencies

Representational photo
Representational photo

The Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar has directed officials of Murbad taluka to immediately extend basic facilities and benefits of government welfare schemes to a poor tribal widow.

The widow, Leena Khandu Mukne (35), suffers from leprosy and resides in a dilapidated hut in Melhe hamlet of Murbad taluka.

The collector's action came on Sunday after Vivek Pandit, former MLA and chairman of a Maharashtra government-appointed committee on tribal welfare, highlighted her plight in a letter.

"Providing Antyoday ration card (for availing subsidised foodgrains) and Sanjay Gandhi Yojna (related to financial assistance) subsidy (to the woman) on immediate basis," the collector said in a message.

The woman has no ration, Aadhaar or voter ID card and does not get benefits of government-sponsored welfare schemes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in