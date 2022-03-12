Thane: Promoters of investment firm booked for duping investors of Rs 90 lakh

The city police has registered a complaint of cheating against three promoters of an investment firm for allegedly duping investors to the tune of Rs 90 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, all women, had floated a firm called Honey Bee Services and collected Rs 90 lakh on promise of high returns, he said.

When they failed to repay the principal as well as promised returns, several investors approached police, the official said.

A case under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) was registered against the accused women and probe was on, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 04:24 PM IST