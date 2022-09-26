Thane: Private bus dropping Rotary school students at school overturns in Ambernath; no casualties reported

Accident | Representative Photo

Thane: On Monday, September 26 at around 5:57 am the private bus carrying the students of Rotary school in Ambernath (East) overturned. There were around 17-18 students in the bus and fortunately they all are safe.

Soon after receiving the information regarding the bus accident, the parents of all the students were shocked.

The accident occurred in Ambernath's Green City complex when the driver of the private bus was reversing the bus. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in this accident.

An officer from Ambernath police station said, "A major disaster was averted after the school bus overturned, the locals immediately pulled out the students safely from the bus. The overturned school bus was removed with the help of a crane."

Due to this accident, once again questions have been raised on the drivers of school buses. Parents are now questioning whether to send their children to school by school bus or not. After the accident, the people of the complex expressed their anger at the driver and the owner of the school bus.

Satyajit Burman, a social activist from Ambernath said, "The accident would have happened due to irresponsible driving of the driver."

After this accident, an argument broke out between locals and the school bus driver. The people of Green City complex expressed their anger. The owner of the school bus has since been arrested.

Prima facie it has been seen that the school bus driver lost control on a ramp and the accident took place. But the locals say that this accident could have been prevented. Locals have claimed that the accident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the Green City complex.

Locals even told the school bus driver and owner that the CCTV footage would prove who caused the accident. The school bus owner refused refused to admit that driver had made a mistake, which led to a verbal altercation.

A staff from Rotary school, Ambernath on the condition of anonymity said, " The bus which was carrying the Rotary school students is not the school bus but it is private bus and we are availing the services for dropping our school students. We will be definitely looking into the matter."

The school bus accident is raising questions on the credibility of the school bus drivers who are trusted by the parents to send their children to school. Such incidents have increased the anxiety of parents.