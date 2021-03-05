Thane: Powerloom factory gutted in fire in Bhiwandi

A power loom factory was gutted in a devastating fire in the wee hours of Friday in Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said.

However, no casualty was reported.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said the fire broke out at the factory situated on Naigaon Road at around 2.20 am.

Firefighters from the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation doused the flames after about two hours, he said.

No one was injured in the blaze but the power loom factory was totally destroyed, Kadam said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he added.