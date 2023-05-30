 Thane: Powerful cyclone hits Padgha near Shahpur, visuals surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Powerful cyclone hits Padgha near Shahpur, visuals surface

Thane: Powerful cyclone hits Padgha near Shahpur, visuals surface

There are no confirmed reports about loss of life or property in the cyclone as of yet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
article-image

A powerful cyclone struck the town of Padgha near Shahpur in Thane district, Maharashtra on Tuesday causing widespread destruction. Visuals from Padgha showed rains puring with gusty winds, and lightning strikes. Chairs and other light weight objects were seen flying around due to strong winds in visuals surfaced on Twitter.

There are no confirmed reports about loss of life or property in the cyclone as of yet.

Watch the video here:

Earlier on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a weather forecast indicating the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds in three districts of Maharashtra within the next few hours. Additionally, the IMD has predicted rainfall across all districts of the state.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Orange alert in Gwalior-Chambal; Rain likely in Bhopal, Indore for next 3 days
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Powerful cyclone hits Padgha near Shahpur, visuals surface

Thane: Powerful cyclone hits Padgha near Shahpur, visuals surface

Maharashtra: Farmers to get ₹6,000 per year under new scheme approved by Cabinet

Maharashtra: Farmers to get ₹6,000 per year under new scheme approved by Cabinet

Thane: Fire breaks out at residential building in Wagle estate; no casualties reported (Watch...

Thane: Fire breaks out at residential building in Wagle estate; no casualties reported (Watch...

Saamana claims 22 MLAs, 9 MPs unhappy with BJP, want to leave CM Shinde's Shiv Sena

Saamana claims 22 MLAs, 9 MPs unhappy with BJP, want to leave CM Shinde's Shiv Sena

Mira-Bhayandar: Bride gets stuck in elevator of residential building; visuals of dramatic rescue...

Mira-Bhayandar: Bride gets stuck in elevator of residential building; visuals of dramatic rescue...