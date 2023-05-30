Thane: Powerful cyclone hits Padgha near Shahpur, visuals surface

A powerful cyclone struck the town of Padgha near Shahpur in Thane district, Maharashtra on Tuesday causing widespread destruction. Visuals from Padgha showed rains puring with gusty winds, and lightning strikes. Chairs and other light weight objects were seen flying around due to strong winds in visuals surfaced on Twitter.

There are no confirmed reports about loss of life or property in the cyclone as of yet.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a weather forecast indicating the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds in three districts of Maharashtra within the next few hours. Additionally, the IMD has predicted rainfall across all districts of the state.