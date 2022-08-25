Thane: Posing as customer care executive, con dupes teacher of Rs 35k | Photo: Representative Image

A school teacher from Diva was cheated by a man claiming to be the executive of Reliance Jio customer care. The fraudster syphoned Rs 35,000 from the bank accounts of the aggrieved when they visited the phishing link sent by the accused. A complaint has been lodged with Thane cybercrime police and Kalwa police station.

On Wednesday, Prashant Kharat received a call from a man who claimed that he was speaking for Jio's customer care. He further said that Kharat needs to immediately recharge his number as his balance is about to expire.

Subsequently, the caller forwarded an application link, asking Kharat to fill in his details, after which his recharge would be done. The moment Kharat entered the details, Rs 35,000 was immediately deducted from his two accounts. A baffled Kharat checked his bank statement, which showed that Rs 35,000 had been transferred to the Reliance Jio Account. The exact details will emerge in the police probe.

To syphon more money, the accused called Kharat 10 times again, asking to visit the same link so that his amount would be refunded. A cautious Kharat didn't fall into his trap this time.

Stating that cyber frauds are on the rise, a Thane police cyber cell official said, "It's becoming difficult to trace cyber criminals. They are inventing various fraud methods, like in this case, Jio's name was used to con. Even the number of the accused is registered in the name of Reliance Jio. "