Thane: Portrait rangoli exhibition organised on the occasion of Diwali

Thane: Various rangoli artists come together creating potraits of different personalities through the rangoli art, at a portrait rangoli exhibition in Thane, on the occasion of Diwali festival. This rangoli exhibition will be open for people free of cost from 11 to 15 November, following social distancing and safety norms.
"Total 21 rangoli artists have come together to present portraits of various religious places and popular personalities from sports, politics, freedom fighters etc. at exhibition organised at Vidyasagar Vidyayala in Kopri area of Thane. A total of 24 rangolis with a maximum of portrait rangolis has been drawn by the rangoli artists connected to 'Kala Chand Rangoli Mandal,' in Thane," said Krishna Bhujbal, an organiser of the exhibition.
The portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Kapil Dev, Lata Mangeshkar and religious places like Ram Mandir are among the major attractions of the exhibition.
"This is the 10th year of this event, which is organised on the occasion of Diwali, along with forts exhibition. However, amid the pandemic we have skipped the forts exhibition and have stuck to only portrait rangoli exhibition," added Bhujbal.
"Depicting various personalities through rangoli is always challenging and good experience. We are happy to be the part of this exhibition which is organised considering all the safety norms amid the pandemic," said Umesh Sutar, 42, a rangoli artist from Thane.
Among the 24 rangolis, the portrait which draws everyone's attention is of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. It is drawn by a 75-year-old rangoli artist Arun Randhive.
The exhibition is organised free of cost, within various classrooms of the school. Hence, following the social distancing norms, only 5 visitors are allowed in one room at a time, who have to mark their entry, following the sanitisation.
The exhibition which was thrown open from November 11, will continue till November 15, from 6 pm to 10 pm, informed Bhujbal.
