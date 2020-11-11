Thane: Portrait rangoli exhibition organised on the occasion of Diwali

Thane: Various rangoli artists come together creating potraits of different personalities through the rangoli art, at a portrait rangoli exhibition in Thane, on the occasion of Diwali festival. This rangoli exhibition will be open for people free of cost from 11 to 15 November, following social distancing and safety norms.

"Total 21 rangoli artists have come together to present portraits of various religious places and popular personalities from sports, politics, freedom fighters etc. at exhibition organised at Vidyasagar Vidyayala in Kopri area of Thane. A total of 24 rangolis with a maximum of portrait rangolis has been drawn by the rangoli artists connected to 'Kala Chand Rangoli Mandal,' in Thane," said Krishna Bhujbal, an organiser of the exhibition.