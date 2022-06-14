Thane police website hacked; Hacker demands an apology to all Muslims

The Thane city police commissionerate's website, on Tuesday, was allegedly hacked. | PTI

The Thane city police commissionerate's website, on Tuesday, was allegedly hacked with a message appearing on it apparently directed toward the BJP-led Indian government. The hackers has demanded an apology to "Muslims all over the world."

The news was confirmed by a senior police official that the website has been hacked. "We have contacted the agencies concerned for necessary action. Thane cyber crime team is working on it," he said.

Hacker demands an apology to all Muslims worldwide

On opening the website, the message on the screen stated: "Hacked by one hat cyber team."

It further said, "Hello Indian Government, Hello everyone. Again and again you make trouble with the problem of the Islamic Religion..." "Hurry up and apologize to Muslims all over the world!! We don't stand still when our apostle is insulted," the message said.

The move comes after continuous protests in several states and middle east countries over the inflammatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Atleast two people have been killed and hundreds of people are left injured in the clashes.

While Sharma has been suspended from the party, several FIRs have also been filed against her. She has been summoned by the Bhiwandi police over her objectionable remarks.

Kuwait to deport expats who protested over Sharma's remarks

The Kuwaiti government has decided to arrest and deport an unspecified number of expats who participated in a protest against the controversial remarks by two former BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad, as the Gulf nation's laws do not allow such demonstrations, according to a media report.

Kuwait said that the protestors will be deported to their respective countries as they violated the laws and regulations of the country which stipulates that sit-ins or demonstrations by expats are not to be organised in the Gulf nation, it said.