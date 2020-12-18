Thane: Police vehicle attacked after 2 held in cheating case in Bhiwandi

The accused, who posed as policemen, told the woman not to move ahead as a murder had taken place there and police were at the spot.

They allegedly asked the woman to hand over to them the jewellery which she was wearing. The scared woman gave her jewellery to the accused, who then fled from the spot, Navghar's assistant police inspector Roshan Deore said.

Later, the Navghar police registered a complaint under relevant Indian Penal Code sections and during a probe into the case, they got to know that the accused were supposed to arrive at a place in Bhiwandi area of Thane.

Some policemen dressed in civil clothes hired a van and reached the spot on Wednesday. After they caught the two accused and were taking them in the van, some locals objected to it and attacked the vehicle. However, the police managed to bring the two accused to the Navghar police station, the official said.

He said the 23-year-old accused had at least 12 criminal offences of robbery and theft against him. The other accused was also involved in some criminal cases and was wanted in a case under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, he added.