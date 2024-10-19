Thane: Police Sub-Inspector Suspended For Failing To Register Rape Complaint Of 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman

Thane police suspend sub-inspector Nitin Jadhav for failing to register a rape complaint from a pregnant woman, leading to a tragic outcome |

Thane: In the case of a 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped on Wednesday, the Thane police on Thursday suspended police sub-inspector Nitin Jadhav for failing to lodge a complaint of a 19-year-old woman.

She was seven months pregnant and he asked her to bring her birth certificate. Unfortunately, the baby, who was in her womb for seven months, died due to medical complications. Nitin Jadhav, who recently came from Pune police to Thane Nagar police, is discharging his duty.

Following this, a case was registered against a 20-year-old man Rutik Shukhver Bhuher under the charge of rape after the senior cop intervened. It was later transferred to Kapurbawadi police station for further investigation.

Bhuher works as a toilet cleaner in Thane while the victim lives with family members in a slum area and works as a labourer. The accused and the victim had known each other since 2022.