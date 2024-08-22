Thane Police Register Case Against Doctor For Inappropriately Touching 22-Year-Old Female Patient

Thane: The Thane police have registered a case against a doctor for allegedly touching a 22-year-old female patient inappropriately, an official said on Thursday.
Dr Abdul Kuddus from the Shil-Phata area allegedly misbehaved with the patient on the pretext of checking her when she went to his clinic on August 20, the official said.
The doctor has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), the official from Shil-Daighar police station said.
