Thane Police perform 'aarti' of people going for morning walks amid lockdown

The Thane police have found a unique way to deal with people who venture out for morning walks and flout lockdown norms. On Tuesday morning, policemen were seen performing 'aarti' of people who were out on the streets for morning walks.

A video which was shared by news agency ANI, shows a lady police officer performing 'aarti' of the violators. During the 'aarti' few young men were seen standing with bowed heads. A police officer who was present at the site was seen explaining the consequences of moving outdoors during coronavirus outbreak.

After the video went viral on social media, some praised the police officials, while others slammed the people who had ventured out for morning walks. One user said, "Good idea to teach them lesson." Another user said, "Aarti toh honi hi chahiye aise logo ki lekin diyo se nahi dande se."

Here's what Twitterati had to say: