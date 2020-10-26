Thane: Police nabs accused with minor who were on a run to Goa

Thane: Dombivli police team nabs a 21-year-old, who had planned to flee with his minor female friend. The accused was traced after the family of victim, lodged missing complaint at local police station. Hence, with the help of a CCTV footage the accused was arrested and the girl was rescued safely. The case has been registered against accused at Dombivli's Manpada police station.

"In last week, the missing complaint of 15 year-old girl was lodged by her family, at Manpada police station, following the same the investigation was carried out by the police. Hence, a police come across the CCTV footage from the same locality, where the victim was spotted with accused while getting into the car. Both the victim and accused were staying in the same area in Thane and was known to each other," said police official from Thane.

The accused had planned to flee with the girl to Goa.

"On October 17, the accused had booked a private vehicle to travel Goa with the victim. The same vehicle was traced by the police with the help of CCTV and contacted the vehicle owner, who disclosed that the vehicle has been hired by the accused to visit Goa. However, with the help of owner, the police kept the track of the accused and informed the Goa police, who nabbed the accused and victim at one of the local food outlet in Goa," added official.

On October 19, the accused was arrested and was handed over to the Thane police team, while the girl was rescued safely. The accused was produced in the court, where he was announced with police custody. On Monday again the court has announced him with police custody of three days.

"The accused who originally belongs to Bihar, was staying in Pisavli area of Manpada in Dombivli, since last one year. While, the girl was also staying in the area, who was later handed over to her family. During the police investigation she has disclosed that the accused had abused and sexually assaulted her a day before leaving for Goa," informed police.

The case has been registered against the accused, under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), act and section 375 of Indian Penal Code, at Manpada police station, Dombivli.