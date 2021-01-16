Thane police nab chain snatcher, Rs 1.67 lakh seized

Thane: Thane police nabbed a history-sheeter with a record of chain snatching, resolving two similar cases. The police arrested the accused with valuables worth Rs 1.67 lakh following the complaint lodged at Kasarwadavli police, in Thane.
"Mohammad Israr Khan, 39, was caught following investigation of the chain snatching case registered at Kasarwadavli police station in Thane on January 15," said a police official.
The accused was nabbed on the basis of the description of him narrated by the victim.
"Khan who was riding alone on his bike targeted the victim who was walking on the side of the road near Haware city road in Kasarwadavli area of Thane. The accused followed the victim and snatched his gold chain and fled from the spot. However, the victim immediately approached the local police station and lodged the complaint," said the police official.
The police acting immediately on the complaint, informed the deployed police officials, directing them for naka bandi on routes connected to the spot, where the crime was committed.
"The accused was caught at Naglabandar area with his bike and was immediately handed over to the Kasarwadavli police team. Khan (accused) is a resident of Mira Road. The accused also confessed that the bike used for chain snatching was stolen from the area of Bangur Nagar police station," said official.
Besides the gold chain, the police also seized the stolen bike and mobile phone; all worth Rs 1.67 lakh.
"A case has been registered at the Kasarwadavli police station, under section 379 of Indian Penal Code. The accused is the history-sheeter, who had committed similar police records in Mumbai, Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Kashimira, Mira Road, and Raigad. Following the investigation, it was disclosed that there are over 15 criminal records against the accused. Further investigation is on," said Kishor Khairnar, senior police inspector, Kasarwadavli police station, Thane.