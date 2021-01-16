Thane police nab chain snatcher, Rs 1.67 lakh seized

Thane: Thane police nabbed a history-sheeter with a record of chain snatching, resolving two similar cases. The police arrested the accused with valuables worth Rs 1.67 lakh following the complaint lodged at Kasarwadavli police, in Thane.



"Mohammad Israr Khan, 39, was caught following investigation of the chain snatching case registered at Kasarwadavli police station in Thane on January 15," said a police official.

The accused was nabbed on the basis of the description of him narrated by the victim.