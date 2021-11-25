Thane: Police bust fake vaccination certificate racket, two held

Thane: As the state government races to get more citizens vaccinated, it has made vaccination certificates mandatory for traveling in local trains. However, fake vaccination certificates continue to become easily available to citizens by spending a hefty amount.

The Shil-Daighar police in Thane have arrested two people who helped people get fake vaccination certificates without getting any vaccination jabs. The police team has found around 50 to 70 fake certificates from the arrested accused.

The police said the arrested accused are identified as Siraj Ansari, a resident of Mumbra who does aadhar card enrollment work and Shahnawaz Ansari also a Mumbra resident.

Venkat Andhale, assistant commissioner of police, Kalwa division confirmed about the arrested accused this week and further denied revealing any information as the investigation was going on.

The police said just like the fake test reports which were made mandatory earlier, the vaccination certificates are on high demand now. "Residents staying in the suburbs including Thane, Mumbra, Daighar and other parts mostly travel to parts of Mumbai city for jobs. The local trains are the easiest and fastest mode of transport to commute. However, if they want to commute they have to need a vaccination certificate. So many who aren't taking the dose out of fear or are laziest take the fake vaccination certificate to follow the rule of the government of being vaccinated. The certificate helped them get the railway pass and tickets and was accessible in malls and other offices which also had made vaccination mandatory," said a police officer.

The police said the accused were giving a fake vaccination certificate to those who have not been vaccinated. "They were charging Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 depending on the person they are approached with. Also, they had a variety of covaxin and covidshield certificates for the convenience of the citizens," said a police officer.

The police team during investigation found the accused had prepared fake vaccination certificates, which may reach around 5,000.

Sources claim the accused during investigation had claimed that they had procured the certificate from IGM hospital in Bhiwandi, and a hospital in Vashi and Thane. "We suspect they can't obtain a certificate without any link with a vaccination centre or private centre. We are checking as to where they were obtaining it from and who others are involved in the fake certificate racket. Also, if the certificate were issued then where are the vaccination doses, whether that to be sold illegally," added an official from the Thane police.

The Shil-Daighar police in the last few days have detained more than 10 people who are linked to the fake vaccination racket. The police suspect it to be a big racket which was issuing fake vaccination certificates.

When questioned about any fake certificate being issued from Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) hospital in Bhiwandi. Rajesh More, the dean from IGM hospital said, "We haven't noticed any such fake vaccination issue yet here. The vaccination certificate itself has the name of the person who vaccinated him/her. Also, it has the centre's name specified in it. If we find any such foul play we will take action against the person accordingly," added More.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:05 PM IST