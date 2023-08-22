Thane Police Books Two People For Filming Video Of Officers While Towing Vehicles (WATCH)

FPJ

Thane: The Vartak Nagar police station registered a case against two people who filmed the Thane traffic police towing vehicles driver showing that he did not have a copy of the license at Upvan in Thane. On Tuesday, the Thane transport police department said that a case has been registered based on the complaint filed by assistant police sub-inspector in Vartak Nagar police station against social activists Chetan Chitnis and Ritul Tailor.

Sadashiv Nikam, senior police inspector, Vartak Nagar police station said, "The action is taken by the Thane traffic police on the side of the road where the traffic jams are caused by the vehicles blocking the road. In order to avoid it, action is taken against the vehicles through towing vans of Thane traffic police. Meanwhile, some vigilant citizens have raised their voices against this action"

"On the other hand, it was found that the driver who was driving the towing vehicle at Upvan did not have a vehicle license. Its filming was circulated on social media. In this video a social activist from Thane Chetan Chitnis demanded the vehicle license and documents of the towing vehicle from the towing vehicle driver. It was seen in the footage that the concerned driver did not have a vehicle license at that time. The footage was circulated on social media throughout the day on Monday," Nikam continued.

He further added, "We have filed a complaint against both Chitnis and Tailor in this case. They both obstructed government officials at work. They also provoked the employees working on the towing vehicle by threatening to flog them and also forced the vehicles on the towing vehicle to leave even though the driver of the towing vehicle produced a photocopy of the vehicle license. The towing vehicle was then allowed to pass."

