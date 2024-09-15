Thane: Police Book Unidentified Vandals For Destroying 62 Ganpati Idols, Stealing Painting Tools In Bhiwandi

Ganpati workshop vandalized in Bhiwandi: 62 idols destroyed, tools stolen | Representational Image

Thane: The Bhiwandi city police have booked unidentified persons for vandalising a Ganpati idol workshop and destroying 62 out of 69 idols. The police said the persons also stole the painting tools. The incident took place in the Padma Nagar area, following which the environment was tense in the community. The complainant in the case is workshop owner Rajendra Shrigadi

Besides the police, MLA Mahesh Chaugule from Bhiwandi West, and BJP leader Santosh Shetty also visited the area to c control the irate crowd. The local community has demanded a thorough probe and action against the miscreants.

The police were deployed at the workshop and surrounding areas to prevent any untoward incident. The FIR has been registered under sections 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 324(2)(3),(4) (mischief) and 303 (2)(theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikant Propkari assured the people of strict action and said that four teams have been formed to investigate the matter. While two teams are scanning the CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, another two are gathering information from reliable informers.