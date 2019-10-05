Thane police arrest three for attempting to break open ATM

Thane: Thane police on Friday, arrested three hardcore criminal's for attempting to break-open an automated teller machine (ATM) of IDBI bank in Kapurbawadi area in Thane.

The attempting to break open an ATM incident happened on October 1 on midnight. Police said that the robbers failed to broke an ATM because of police patrolling in the area. The robbers fled from spot when seen the police surrounding the areas. Police said the the robbers used to gas cutter to attempting to break an ATM machine. Following which, Kapurbawadi police booked a case under section 457, 380,511,34 of Indian Penal Code.

The property cell of Thane crime branch probing into matter. Property cell of Thane crime branch assistant police inspector Milind Pingale received a tip off from reliable informer that trio accused stayed at Balkumb area in Thane. Following which, formed a team and laid a trap and arrested them. The arrested accused have been identified as Parvatsingh Chundavat (43), Rajsingh Thakur (35) and Amol Yadav (30). Trio resident of Thane district.

During the interrogation, they revealed that they committed ATM break offence. They all are hardcore criminals. Two murder cases registered with Mumbra police station in Thane and Devgarh police station of Rajasthan against Parvatsingh. Rajsingh, who have total five cases registered at Ameth police station in Rajasthan under robbery and Arms Act. He is also wanted accused in the murder case in Ambernath city of Thane district.

Amol Yadav who have bodily offence registered at Shreenagar police station in Thane. Trio accused knew each other at jail. They planned to robbery in ATM. Trio accused earlier released on bail. In the attempt to ATM break in casesl, there were total six accused in which three accused are absconding.

--Narendra Gupta