Thane: Police arrest 39-year-old man for allegedly killing his cousin

The Shil-Daighar police in Thane have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly killing his 24-year-old cousin. The police first registered an accidental death report. Later, they found about the killing and registered a murder case.

The police said the deceased is identified as Ganesh Chaurasiya 24, a resident of Om Sai apartment, Mumbradevi colony, Diva in Thane. The complainant Suryanarayan Chaurasiya 60, the father of the deceased in his statement to police said his son was at home, when the accused Umesh Rambharose Chaurasiya 39, took him to Bhiwandi. "Umesh, an auto-rickshaw driver told the father that he is taking Ganesh to get some parcels in Bhiwandi. He took him to Bhiwandi on September 6 and his dead body was found on September 8 last year," said a police officer from Shil-Daighar police station.

The police said the dead body was found at Fadkepada lake. Accordingly an accidental death report was registered with the police and investigation was started.

The parents were suspicious about it, they were doubtful about their son's death in a lake. As most of them had seen him last time while going with Umesh. Also, the CCTV footage captured both traveling together, said a police officer.

On the basis of the evidence developed the Shil-Daighar police had registered a murder case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian penal code.

Ramchandra Mohite, police inspector, Shil-Daighar police station confirmed about the murder case. "We have arrested the accused Umesh and are further investigating the matter. How he killed him or the reason behind taking the extreme step is yet not clear," he added.

The police said Umesh has a criminal background of two cases, where he had intoxicated two people and had assaulted them.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 07:27 PM IST