Thane: People's Republican Party Threatens Protest If Extortionists Who Beat Rajabhau Chavan Are Not Arrested Within 8 Days

It has been a month since the People's Republican Party (PRP) regional vice president Rajabhau Chavan was attacked by extortionists in Thane. However, no arrests have been made in the case.

PRP president Jogendra Kawade said that if the goons and extortionists are not arrested in the next eight days, they will hold a strong protest in Thane.

Leather workers leader Chavan was attacked by the goons in Gaondevi area in Thane when he opposed the extortion amount of Rs 5,000. The party demanded that the goons be arrested soon.

While heading to a gathering in Panvel, Kawade came to Thane and met Chavan. On this occasion, he reviewed the action taken by the police.

Talking to the media Kawade said, "A case was registered against the accused, but the assailants also filed a false complaint against Chavan. The Naupada police registered a case against Chavan without any fault of him. I think filing a case against the injured person is like supporting the accused."

Kawade further added, "In this matter, the Naupada police should have immediately arrested the attackers. However, no action has been taken even though a case has been registered under Atrocity. When I spoke to the Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh about the case, he said that the investigation is ongoing. The section under which action should have been taken against the attackers has not been done. Our demand is that action should be taken in the next eight days or we will protest."

"We do not want any kind of question to arise on the efficiency of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his government. The Thane police should co-operate with us," said Kawade.

Present to meet Chavan were district president Pramod Tale, general secretary Shankar Jamdade, city president Vikas Gaikwad, Mahendra Pawar and others.

