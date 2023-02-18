Thane: Penalty slashed for illegal buildings in Ulhasnagar

Representational photo

Thane: In a relief to thousands of inhabitants of unauthorised buildings who want to go in for redevelopment in Ulhasnagar, the Maharashtra government has issued a notification amending the levy of 20% of the ready reckoner rate for regularisation.

Pay ₹2,200 per sqm and get you home regularised

Now, occupants can get their dwellings regularised on payment of ₹2,200 per sqm. Ready reckoner rate is a standard price of a real estate property depending on its location and type (residential or commercial). The reduction of the levy is expected to reduce expenditure by both residents and realtors.

The notification issued on Friday by the Urban Development Department reads, “…some difficulties were faced while regularising the unauthorised constructions in Ulhasnagar City…”.

Over 15 years ago, the State Government had passed the Regularisation of Unauthorised Developments in the City of Ulhasnagar Act, 2006, to regularise the buildings.

Ordinance after public outcry

This ordinance was a result of a public outcry to prevent demolition of illegal structures. Back then, there were as many as 1.60 lakh illegal structures. As of now, the Ulhasnagar civic area has 1,055 illegal buildings and a majority of them are old enough to be redeveloped. However, even years after the legislation, not all buildings stepped forward to get their structures regularised on payment of penalties.

Some of those who wanted to opt for redevelopment faced difficulties as their developers were missing or untraceable

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)