Thane: Pedestrian dies after being hit by a speeding vehicle

A 26-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by an unknown speeding vehicle in Shil-Daighar area of Thane, officials said.

Gansaru Irganu Rayta, 26, was hit by an unknown speeding vehicle, in the night on Friday, near Kalyan Phata road.

"The deceased was crossing the path when he was hit by a vehicle racing at high speed, violating the traffic rules. The accused fled from the spot after the accident. However, following an alert call from the locals, the police reached the spot and took the accused to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival," said a police official from Shil-Daighar, Thane.

The deceased was a local from Shil-Daighar area of Thane. The case has been registered against unknown driver under sections 279, 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code and Motor vehicle act, at Shil-Daighar police station.