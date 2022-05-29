Thane: Pay tax till June 15 and avail 10% discount, TMC's offer to citizens

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in a major relief to the taxpayers has come up with a offer where the taxpayers who pay the entire tax amount to the civic body by June 15, 2022 in addition to the property tax of the first half of the property tax payments for the financial year 2022-23, will be given 10 per cent discount in the general tax of their next half yearly payment.

The Thane civic body has appealed to the citizens to take advantage of this scheme. In order to enable the taxpayers to pay their taxes on public holidays, the collection centers at the ward office will be open on public holidays day as well as on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm.

The work of distributing property tax payments for the financial year 2022-23 is underway at the ward committee level. Citizens who deposit the property tax by June 15 will be given a 10 percent discount. The taxpayers who will pay from June 16 to June 30 they will be getting four percent discount and from July 1 to July 31 the discount will be three percent whereas from August 1 to August 31, 2022 two percent discount will be given.

Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner TMC said, "Taxpayers in any ward committee area of ​​TMC can deposit their property tax at any tax collection center of the corporation through cash, cheque, debit cum ATM card, credit card between 10.30 am to 4.30 am on working days. Also, considering the response of the taxpayers for this concession scheme, it will be possible for the taxpayers to pay the tax on the day of public holidays."